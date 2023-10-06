Pay Attention To The Stem When Buying A Pumpkin To Cook

Knocking. Shaking. Tapping. Does it sound hollow? Solid? Selecting a pumpkin can be nerve-wracking. That's especially true when you're in the market for a pumpkin to cook rather than carve. The outside shell may be pretty as a picture, worthy of serving as the crown jewel in a seasonal centerpiece. Or it may have just the right lumps and bumps to become the template for a seriously spooky silhouette. But when it comes to choosing a pumpkin to use in a recipe, it's what's going on inside that counts. With pumpkin season in full swing, it's time to get to the meat of the matter.

We have some good news. One of the most reliable ways to select a pumpkin for pie, or any dish, is right in front of your eyes — the stem should be brown, not green, and it should be firmly attached, not loose or wobbly. A green stem signals the pumpkin was picked too soon. A soft or loose stem suggests the pumpkin may be starting to decay. Here's the kicker. Once you zero in on the best pumpkin in the patch, resist the urge to pick it up by its stem for a closer look. The stem may look like a convenient handle, but if the weight of the pumpkin causes the stem to break or gap from the outer shell, you'll be right back to square one.