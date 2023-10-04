The Secret To Crispy, Craveable Chicken And Waffles Is Using The Same Batter

With the right cooking technique, crispy chicken and fluffy waffles may have more in common than a final drizzle of maple syrup. Sure, that last addition — whether of Bourbon maple syrup or hot honey – acts as a great unifier that threads the sweet with the savory. But pancake mix likewise creates a commonality between the two foods. Use the mix not only to make waffles but also to coat — then bread — chicken, and you'll upgrade both your flavors and your frying.

"It's common for a standard breading method to be wet, dry alternating, using buttermilk or egg," Jarrel McRae, the executive chef and director of food & beverage at The Foundry Hotel's Benne on Eagle in Asheville, North Carolina, told Tasting Table. "However, in my experience, egg or buttermilk will burn before the chicken is cooked correctly. When using water in a prepared pancake mix to create batter and dry dredge, the ingredients will hold up in frying temperatures."

Nobody wants burnt chicken and waffles, so follow McRae's advice for crispy fried chicken. And, since you're already making waffles, pancake mix will save you time and money. Simply double up on the mix, and you can make your own chicken and waffles.