Bring Out The Paint Scraper The Next Time You Grill Veggies

If you're a grill enthusiast, you'll likely have a collection of barbecue tools to help you make the juiciest burgers, kebabs, and steaks. But when it comes to grilling tender vegetables, there's a brilliant tool that can elevate your veggie skewers even further: a paint scraper. Yes, this DIY favorite also moonlights as a nifty gizmo for easily flipping veggies that have stuck to the grates of your grill.

So why is a paint scraper such a handy instrument to barbecue vegetables? And wouldn't an ordinary spatula or a pair of tongs achieve the same purpose? Here's the lowdown on this hardware store staple; a paint scraper has a sharper, stiffer edge (to remove dried paint off walls and smooth cracks in masonry) than flexible plastic spatulas, making it perfect for getting under vegetables, like sliced zucchini and mushrooms, that have begun to char and stick to the grates of a hot barbecue. The angled, fine metal edge can snugly horn itself in between the grill and the food so you can scoop up and flip produce easily. Those deliciously smoky, charred spots on the veggies are imbued with heaps of flavor, so you don't want to lose them to the grates. Regular spatulas, on the other hand, have a thicker edge, so you have to work harder to get underneath stuck-on veggies, causing them to break into small, unsightly pieces that could fall through the grates onto the coals beneath.