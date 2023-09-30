The 10 Best Wines To Sip In The Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With the arrival of fall, flip-flops are swapped for extra layers as the temperatures start to cool down. Naturally, some habits change to reflect the new season, including the foods and drinks you consume. Tasting Table staff hopped on a call with food blogger and author of the recently published "The Cook's Book," Bri McKoy. Her comprehensive guide offers plenty of recipes for new and seasoned home cooks, as well as a variety of tips for pairing your favorite meals with wine.

McKoy completed The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 and uses her knowledge to provide readers with optimal recommendations. Her wine philosophy is far from snobby or dogmatic, and she highlights the importance of drinking what you like. "You get to choose what you want to pair your food with," she asserts. To discover your favorites, McKoy suggests trying plenty of different varieties, and "when you find something you love, love it."

Discover McKoy's top wine varieties for the fall season to give you some inspiration on your next trip to your local wine shop. It's not all cozy fireside reds, either! McKoy loves contrasting hearty dishes with refreshing wines and gladly reaches for white, rosé, or red wines regardless of the season.