Is Adel's Famous Halal Cart Really Worth An Hour In Line?

It's easy in New York City to pay exorbitant prices for a lackluster meal. It's very rare to pay rock-bottom ones for a lunch that isn't easily worth two or three times that. So, when New Yorkers find a street vendor serving up food that could easily satisfy in a sit-down setting for stand-up prices, they cluster on it. And in turn, that crowd attracts a crowd. This brings us to Adel's Famous Halal Cart, possibly the most active business in the Rockefeller Center area after midnight, barring whatever robo-traders are selling crypto in Australia at that hour.

The luminary street vendor has been drawing more and more devotion from a town that once pledged itself to Halal Guys. Adel's sticks to what worked for the latter: fresh, juicy, well-seasoned food that satisfies equally well if you're drunk and need to cure what ails you or stone-cold sober and just want to savor a perfect combination of food groups.

But does the experience live up to the hype? The best way to answer that is by mounting an expedition to Midtown and stuffing our stomachs for a firsthand report. We wanted to see whether Adel's Famous is truly fame-worthy or too long of a line to stay famished in.