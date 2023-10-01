If Your Starbucks Frappuccino Order Takes Too Long, Blame The Dome Lid

Ever found yourself waiting way too long for one Starbucks Frappuccino order? If there's no rush or other issue waylaying your baristas, it's probably the dome lid that's keeping them from being able to hand off the drink. According to viral TikToks and other social media posts from employees, the round plastic lids that usually go on Frappuccinos — or any other iced drink with whipped cream — are the bane of a barista's shift.

The problem comes from the fact that, for some reason, a great deal of dome lids are slightly too small for ease of use. While they can be fixed onto the cup, doing so requires a great deal of force that risks bending or squashing the cup itself in the process. Baristas have to exercise enough care to fully secure the lid without spilling or otherwise making a mess of the Frappuccino, often going through multiple lids for one cup. With so much effort involved in what should be a simple finishing touch on a Frappuccino, you can probably see why one unlucky Frapp order might end up taking twice as long as usual to arrive.