What To Know About Irani Cafes, An Indian Culinary Tradition

With hanging family portraits, tasteful touches of gold plate in the decor, and a tongue-in-cheek list of dining rules, Asheville, North Carolina's Botiwalla pays homage to the tradition of Irani cafes: eateries that represent a hodgepodge of cultures, aesthetics, and foods. "Irani cafes are these strange and wonderful mash-ups of Victorian decor and Indian sensibilities," Meherwan Irani, the executive chef at Botiwalla, told Tasting Table.

Irani cafes first cropped up in India after Zoroastrian Irani immigrants came to the country — which was then under British occupation – in the 19th century. Once they settled in the area, they honed in on a niche in the food market to serve baked goods to the British. Their cafes began by offering English-style teas, wedding cakes, and pastries. They also adopted the classic aesthetic of English interiors, like heavy, dark wood furniture and marble countertops. Once the British left India, however, the cafes recalibrated to feed a predominantly Indian clientele. Irani explains on the Botiwalla website, "Even after the British left India, Irani cafes survived — adapting their menus to Indian taste and becoming some of the most iconic and revered dining institutions across the country." Just like their origins, the foods served by Irani cafes — not to mention the appearances they maintain — have remained equally unique.