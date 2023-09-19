Bun Maska Is The Light And Buttery Treat To Pair With Chai

To start with, pick the right bread for the job. You'll want to reach for proper enriched bread, like brioche buns or challah-style rolls. Of course, if you're comfortable baking your own, consider making a batch of Japanese milk bread buns or even trying a recipe for pão doce. Whatever you choose, you need a light and fluffy bread for the job.

Next, try to make your own version of maska, also called makhan. For a close dupe, you can make a plain white butter out of heavy whipping cream, by whipping it until the milk curds separate from the liquid. You'll take these butter solids and squeeze out the excess moisture until you have smooth, white butter to use for your bun maska. If you don't want to go through the hassle, you can obviously use good-quality butter instead.

To bring it all together, you'll carve a cross into the top of the bun or slice it in two and slather these openings with your homemade maska or butter and serve it with your favorite style of chai. Be sure to save a corner of the roll to dip into the chai for the truly authentic Irani cafe experience.