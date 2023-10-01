Super King Is The Unassuming SoCal Grocery Store With A World Of Products

When you think about SoCal grocery store chains, your mind probably goes to mainstays like Ralphs, Albertsons, Trader Joe's – since it got its modest start there – or Erewhon for those viral, pricey smoothies. Those are all great options for their own reasons, but we have an unassuming grocery store that stands out because you can get products from around the world there at an affordable price: Super King.

Haven't heard of it? You're missing out if you're a foodie who lives in Southern California. Super King has been family-owned and operated by Peter, Mary, and Vache Fermanian since 1993. The international grocery store chain has eight locations across SoCal, including stores in Anaheim, Glendale, Los Angeles, and Van Nuys. It's got all of the departments you might expect like produce, meat, and seafood plus a service deli for your cold cuts. Where it stands out, though, is in all of its affordably-priced international products, including an international bakery that partners with traditional, local bakeries to bring in products like freshly baked pita daily.