The Butter Tip To Consider For Denser Coffee Cake

Coffee cake is one of the best dishes out there, perfect for either breakfast or dessert (both of which pair wonderfully with, of course, coffee). If you're a fan of a good coffee cake, like so many of us are, then you'll be interested to hear about the butter tip that will lead to a denser version of the cake.

In order to achieve a dense coffee cake, there's one important step you need to do: Melt the butter. There is a huge difference between how softened butter versus melted butter will affect a recipe, so it's important to understand when to use which. Most cakes call for softened butter because the butter will become aerated during the creaming process (beating the butter with sugar) to give the cake a lighter texture. Because we want a denser texture with coffee cake, we want to avoid aeration — thus, it's best to use melted butter.