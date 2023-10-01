Coca-Cola's Beverly Aperitif That You've Probably Never Heard Of

You've probably heard of Coca-Cola products like Diet Coke and its other brands like Dasani and Fanta, but have you ever tasted Beverly? It's not found as easily as the brand's other products, so it makes sense if you've never even heard of the soda. It's an under-the-radar Coca-Cola product that is more known in Italy than it is here in the United States because it was developed for the Italian market as an aperitif drink.

The alcohol-free, dark-red, carbonated drink has a dry, bitter taste with ingredients including sugar and citric acid. If that description makes you thirsty to try Beverly, it's not going to be easy to find, even in Italy, because it was discontinued in 2009. These days, you can try it at World of Coca-Cola, a museum and attraction in Atlanta, Georgia, where it's apparently one of its most-tried beverages, according to its site. You can also take a sip of Beverly at Club Cool at Epcot and the Coca-Cola Stores at Disney in Orlando and Las Vegas.