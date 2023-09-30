For The Best Sausage Sandwiches, Keep It Simple And Skip The Flavored Links

In a world that has no shortage of sausage sandwiches, the classic British sausage sarnie stands out as a testament to simplicity. Not much more than two griddled sausage links slathered in brown sauce and sandwiched between two slices of spongy white bread, the sausage sandwich is nothing short of an institution in the U.K. and Ireland. That being said, the sandwich's success hinges on choosing the right sausage. And while it's tempting to go for the most flavor-packed sausage there is, it is better to keep things simple and skip the flavored links.

Unlike Italy or Spain, where sausages are dry-cured and meant to be served cold, British and Irish sausages need to be cooked in order to be consumed. There is no shortage of flavor-packed sausages to choose from. However, the reason you'll want to use a more neutral-flavored sausage is that it allows the fattiness of the pork to really shine through. Plus, it serves as a great base upon which to build flavor to your liking.

With an overly seasoned sausage, you will need to go heavy on the other flavors to allow them to compete against the strength of the flavored meat. A straightforward plain Cumberland pork sausage, which is seasoned only with salt and pepper, provides you with that foundation of flavor that you can begin to layer onto. Don't go too crazy, however. The sausage sarnie is not about exuberance. It's about keeping things simple and tasty.