While it is easy to dry out chicken in the oven, this kitchen appliance is actually Chef Rush's secret weapon for preventing dry chicken. He preheats it to a high temperature before placing the chicken in the very hot oven. The high oven heat serves to quickly cook the chicken through while preserving its moisture. Chef Rush emphasizes the importance of a brief stay in the oven to avoid overcooking — and dryness. But if you prefer to avoid the oven altogether, you can use the air fryer instead. Simply follow the same step of preheating to a high heat and keep the cook time short.

After the chicken has had its flash under the high heat, remove it promptly and allow it to rest for a minute or two. Resting is essential as it allows the juices to redistribute within the meat, ensuring every bite is succulent and flavorful.

Chef Rush's culinary wisdom offers a solution to the age-old challenge of keeping chicken moist. By following this technique, you can create a perfectly juicy, tender chicken that's sure to impress anyone.