Andre Rush's Tip For Avoiding Dry Chicken Breast
When it comes to culinary mastery, former White House Chef Andre Rush is no stranger to creating dishes that are both delicious and visually stunning. One of his best-kept secrets? How to cook chicken that stays incredibly juicy. Chef Rush's method involves a perfect balance of searing, flash-cooking in the oven, and even embracing the wonders of the air fryer, if you prefer.
The challenge with cooking chicken is that it easily dries out, resulting in a less-than-desirable dining experience. Chef Rush's technique hinges on one critical principle: Locking in moisture. To achieve this, he follows a two-step process. He told Tasting Table that he first carefully sears the chicken in oil. The searing process creates a flavorful, caramelized exterior on the chicken while sealing in its natural juices. That's why it is important to sear the chicken on both sides until it achieves a beautiful golden-brown color. Then Rush quickly finishes it off in high heat. This combination ensures the chicken remains tender and succulent.
How to get juicy chicken every time
While it is easy to dry out chicken in the oven, this kitchen appliance is actually Chef Rush's secret weapon for preventing dry chicken. He preheats it to a high temperature before placing the chicken in the very hot oven. The high oven heat serves to quickly cook the chicken through while preserving its moisture. Chef Rush emphasizes the importance of a brief stay in the oven to avoid overcooking — and dryness. But if you prefer to avoid the oven altogether, you can use the air fryer instead. Simply follow the same step of preheating to a high heat and keep the cook time short.
After the chicken has had its flash under the high heat, remove it promptly and allow it to rest for a minute or two. Resting is essential as it allows the juices to redistribute within the meat, ensuring every bite is succulent and flavorful.
Chef Rush's culinary wisdom offers a solution to the age-old challenge of keeping chicken moist. By following this technique, you can create a perfectly juicy, tender chicken that's sure to impress anyone.