The Berkeley Grocery Store That Went From A Bowling Alley To A Produce Hub

It's always interesting to hear about unique grocery store locations — such as the stunning Trader Joe's tucked inside an old movie theater — and Berkeley, California, just so happens to be home to one that has a memorable origin story.

As it turns out, Berkeley Bowl gets its name from the type of building it used to be: a bowling alley. Back in 1977, founder Glen Yasuda acquired the building that Berkeley Bowl, the bowling alley, had been in, and turned it into a local grocery store with the help of his wife, Diane. He decided to keep the name, and the store sign, to appeal to the students in the college town. Nowadays, the store is often referred to simply as The Bowl by Berkeley residents.

Berkeley Bowl eventually moved out of the former bowling alley in 1999 to move into a bigger space — a building that had formerly been another grocery store, Safeway. Ten years later, they opened up a second location in the city, known as Berkeley Bowl West, in a building that had formerly been a Heinz Ketchup factory, thus keeping up the tradition of housing the grocery store in locations with interesting history.