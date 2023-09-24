The Tip For Turning Leftover Cookie Dough Into A Single-Serve Dessert

While ramekin cookies are a great idea, they're not the only way to use up leftover cookie dough. For example, Tasting Table has a recipe for cookie dough cupcakes, which includes a piece of edible raw cookie dough inside, as well as on top. While most cookie dough isn't safe to eat prior to cooking, there are a few cookie dough recipes out there that are designed to be either safe to eat raw or ready to bake — so if your leftover cookie dough comes from one of these safe-to-eat recipes, then utilizing extra for these cupcakes is a perfect solution.

Similarly, you can make your own cookie dough ice cream by adding safe-to-eat dough to any ice cream you have at home. You could stick it into a bowl of vanilla for a classic take, or make it more decadent with a bowl of chocolate ice cream.

If your leftover cookie dough isn't safe to eat raw, then your best bet for using up that extra would be to incorporate it into other desserts, such as cookie dough cheesecake or cookie dough-infused brownies. You can certainly get creative with it. And, if all else fails, you can simply freeze the extra cookie dough and add it to your next batch of homemade cookies.