How Ina Garten Upgrades Cheap Chicken Cuts With Luxuriously Creamy Sauce

Ina Garten may be known for the elegant flair she brings to the table when it comes to hosting dinner guests in her East Hampton home, but she has never been shy about owning her easy-breezy style. The cookbook author and television host doesn't just make it look easy, she makes sure the recipes and tips she passes along to her fans are always simple and accessible. In a 2011 episode of her Food Network television show, "The Barefoot Contessa," Garten showcased her high-low food prep philosophy. That is, her affinity for mixing fancy with casual to create simple, but elegant food. The strategy incorporates lush sauces, which can be a great way to elevate inexpensive proteins. While the featured recipes on the episode included roast filet of beef with mustard mayo horseradish as a main course, Garten's 2018 cookbook "Cook Like a Pro," includes a recipe for chicken thighs with a similar mustard sauce.

Simple enough to whip together for a weeknight dinner, yet refined enough to serve guests, Garten's Chicken Thighs with Creamy Mustard Sauce recipe is an easy-to-make meal centered on a relatively inexpensive protein. "I like doing the high-low thing: Taking an inexpensive cut of meat like chicken thighs and serving it with a rich, flavorful sauce made with white wine, crème fraîche, and lots of mustard," Garten wrote in the recipe introduction.