Vietnam's $170 Bowl Of Pho Features Wagyu Beef And Shaved Truffles

First, we had the world's most expensive sundae. Then came the world's most expensive hamburger. And now we have a new entry in the race to turn everyday foods into luxury items. Although it hasn't yet claimed the "world's most expensive" title, a restaurant in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City is offering a bowl of phở — yes, we're talking about the beloved Vietnamese street food— for a whopping $170. That's right. The simple food the late chef, author, and television host Anthony Bourdain once savored in nondescript Vietnamese night markets with low plastic stools and crummy fluorescent lights while telling the world in an episode of "No Reservations" (via YouTube), "For me, a good bowl of phở will always make me happy," has entered the realm of luxury food.

So, what's the big deal? We wondered the same thing. Apparently, the upscale phở on offer at Oriental Pearl restaurant in Vinpearl Landmark 81 — a luxury hotel located in Vietnam's tallest building complex — is, at its core, a traditional bowl of Vietnamese noodle soup. Le Trung, the executive chef at Oriental Pearl, decided to put his own spin on the country's national dish, which has long been recognized as an edible representation of Vietnam's cultural heritage. Of course, he had to come up with a few tweaks to justify the heady price. "This is my re-imagining of one of the world's most popular dishes," Trung told CNN Travel. "Traditionally, phở has not been considered fine dining, but we have managed to enhance the flavors to make this version taste wonderfully rich and indulgent."