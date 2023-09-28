The Key Thing To Remember When Making Your Own Flaming Cocktails

Who among us hasn't wanted to light a cocktail on fire? It is one of the coolest things bartenders get to do. The flames on a cocktail serve two purposes. One, they make the drink look amazing. Two, they burn off evaporating alcohol and caramelize any sugars. The result is an overall more smooth and subtle drink, with complex undertones. It's a great party trick, and one that you can achieve at home should you feel so inclined. In order to do this without the risk of causing chaos or losing your eyebrows, there are a few key things to remember both for safety and for the optimal flame.

The temperature of the booze is the most important thing to keep in mind. Unless you're working with incredibly strong, high ABV booze — which is risky — the alcohol you're using is not going to light if you serve it cold. Any alcohol with an ABV of 160 or lower needs to be warmed up in order to light. This is because the warmer the alcohol is, the faster it will evaporate; the more evaporating alcohol is in the air, the easier it will catch fire.

Just remember, however, that not all alcohol will catch fire. Anything that is under 40% is not likely to flame up, and if it does, it is not likely to produce the dramatic flare you're looking for. That being said, you don't want to be springing for the highest ABV alcohol either. It's far too volatile and very difficult to control.