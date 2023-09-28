Why Reservations Are So Important When Exploring Restaurants In Italy

In Italy, dinner is an event. You won't be scarfing utility pizza on foot while rushing to the subway station. For breakfast, it's perfectly acceptable to rip a cappuccino and a cornetto while standing at the bar — but no such thing will fly for the evening meal. Dinner the Italian way lasts for two or three hours on a normal night. Servers in Italy don't rush guests out, either. Dining is a social event, and the check isn't coming until it's asked for. Many eateries are also physically smaller than the often massive Italian restaurants in the U.S., which also limits the number of available tables. (We love Olive Garden as much as the next foodie, but expect a smaller scale en Italia.) In short, don't expect to hear the host tell you that a table "should be opening up in 15 minutes." If the house is full by the time you show up for dinner, you're out of luck for the night.

In America, mealtimes are very much a matter of personal preference. Maybe you eat dinner around 6:30 p.m. every night, but your parents eat at 5:00 and your roommate doesn't get hungry until 9:00. In Italy, mealtimes are pretty set throughout the day. Lunch takes place between 1:00 and 2:30 p.m., and dinner happens around 8:30 to 10:30. As such, when dining out in Italy, making a reservation can be crucial to ensure you'll have a table within these windows.