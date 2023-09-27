The Foolproof Method For Closing Your Plastic Bread Bag

Twisting your plastic bread bag and leaving it to unravel on the countertop is a popular but poor move when it comes to keeping a fresh loaf as soft and pillowy as possible. Luckily, we've got a foolproof method for closing your plastic bread bag that takes only a few seconds and doesn't require a food clip: Twist the loose end of the bag and wrap it over the remaining loaf like a little hood.

You could, of course, tie a knot in your bread wrapper to close it, but this common method means you'll have to grapple with an annoying knot the next time you want to grab a quick slice of bread from the bag. And, the truth is that some of us impatient (and hangry) types may take to ripping it open like the Incredible Hulk instead of taking the time to undo the knot. Instead, try this flawless, time-saving technique. Just take the loose end of the bag and grasp it at the point where it meets the bread so you're holding the wrapper in your fist. This should help remove as much air as possible from the bread bag. Keep hold of the plastic and use your free hand to spin the base of the bread two to three times to create a little twist. Finally, take the top end of the bag, open it up, and pull it back over the bread to seal the package.