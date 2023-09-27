Why Michael Symon Loves To Barbecue In The Fall - Exclusive

Symon is quick to point out that the foods you cook on the grill naturally lend themselves to sweater weather. He loves making cut brisket chili, chicken wings, and ribs — all of which are perfect for cool weather and tailgating during football season.

What started Symon on his cool-weather grilling journey? Simple necessity. "Being born and raised in Cleveland, when you've got nice weather, you got your a** outside. That's why I always tell people anything you cook inside, you can cook outside." Symon takes these words to heart and cooks just about anything on his grill. In addition to making meats and other savory items, Symon uses the grill for desserts. "I bake cakes on my grill. With the addition of that, you get the flavor of the wood or the charcoal." Symon even recommends grilling items such as fruit.

Many gas grills now have a burner just like a stovetop, making outdoor cooking even more accessible. If you ask Symon, he will tell you, "Gas, to me, isn't a grill. It's a stove." He recommends charcoal or wood to really get the best out of your outdoor cooking. Plus, the smell and taste of charcoal or wood-cooked food will add the perfect cozy, smokey flavor to any autumn meal.