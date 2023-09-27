Yakiniku Sauce Is The Ultimate Japanese Condiment For Grilled Meats

When you picture a sauce for grilled meat, what jumps to mind? Probably barbecue sauce — and there's nothing wrong with that. In the U.S. alone, we have a plethora of barbecue sauces to choose from spanning South Carolina's tangy mustard sauces to the sweet molasses-based Kansas City style. But beyond our border, there are countless more sauces intended for flame-licked proteins. In South America, herby chimichurri is liberally spooned over grilled beef. Lebanese chefs and cooks often serve up garlicky toum with grilled items.

And, in Japan, much like in the U.S. with our barbecue sauce selection, there is an entire class of multipurpose sauces called tare that can be used as soup bases, condiments, and marinades. Of the various tare, yakiniku sauce stands out as a savory, sweet, and pungent sauce that adds layers of complexity and richness to the grilled meats it dresses.

Quite possibly the best known and most basic tare is teriyaki sauce, which combines soy sauce, mirin, and sugar to create an umami-laden sweet sauce that caramelizes on the grill. Other tare sauces build on this classic base. Yakiniku, which translates to "grilled meat" — a term for the style of cooking it accompanies — takes the teriyaki base a few steps further with the addition of garlic, sesame oil, and sesame seeds. It can either be brushed on the meat before grilling to glaze it, used as a dip after the meat comes off the grill, or both.