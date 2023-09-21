The Store-Bought Ingredients Michael Symon Would Never Buy - Exclusive

Additional items that Symon would never buy include a supermarket staple whose industry is worth $20 billion. For Symon, "[If] I'm a Sicilian mother, I don't buy tomato sauce either." A basic tomato sauce does not have to be a big production. It can be made in under 20 minutes utilizing canned tomatoes and a few herbs. Some recipes don't even require cooking and only need good fresh tomatoes.

Taking on another supermarket prefab, Symon tells us, "I never have understood why people buy salad dressings either." He explains the ingredients are easily accessible, and most people have them in their house anyway. "It's literally oil and vinegar. Why are you buying this?"

If you are going to buy one of these products from a store, Symon does have a recommendation from his time on "BBQ USA." "A lot of people use a brand as a base," he says. "I have tasted it. There is a brand called Blues Hog that a lot of people use on the barbecue circuit. That actually is a pretty solid sauce, not too sweet, and doesn't feel too mass processed." As Symon suggests, using a quality brand as a base, and then doctoring it up can be an effective way to take advantage of store bought ingredients.

"Simply Symon Suppers" is now available to order.