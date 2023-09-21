Your Mexican Tortilla Soup Needs 2 Essential Flavors, According To An Expert

Tortilla soup, a Mexican dish, is a hearty and delicious comfort food that can be adapted to your dietary preferences (the vegetarian version is just as tasty as a version with chicken). But, even though it's a versatile dish, there are a couple of ingredients you need to make sure you include — besides the titular tortillas, of course.

To find out how to make the best tortilla soup possible, Tasting Table spoke to an expert: Chef Roberto Santibañez, a James Beard award-winning cookbook author and chef who owns Mi Vida, which boasts three locations in Washington D.C., and Fonda, which has three locations in New York City.

When asked the key to making great tortilla soup, Santibañez insisted that it comes down to two ingredients: epazote and chile pasilla negro (or black chiles). Epazote is an aromatic herb that is native to both Mexico and Guatemala and can be used either fresh or dried (although fresh will provide more flavor). As for the taste, it has notes of mint, oregano, and citrus. Meanwhile, black chiles bring a sweet and robust flavor profile to the dish.