Why You Should Be Coating Onion Rings In Pre-Baked Flour

On the surface, onion rings seem like a simple indulgence — one that shouldn't be too hard to master at home. But given how often onion rings are served in a manner that's less than desirable (limp, soggy, and greasy), there's clearly finesse involved when making the crunchy rounds. As with most things in life, when something looks "easy," it's usually because an expert has identified simple (but not always well-known) tricks to master the skill. That's certainly the case with onion rings.

To get a side dish that's crispy, crunchy, and perfectly seasoned and breaded, you need to look to the professionals. According to Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer's Corporate Chef, Stephen Parker, every single "simple" step of the process is important, and that's particularly true when it comes to selecting ingredients to make the batter and breading.

Based on the recipe Parker uses for the renowned onion rings served at Black Tap, if you're using regular ol' all-purpose flour to bread your onions, you're missing out on an opportunity to add extra flavor and crackle. While talking with Tasting Table about ways to make the best onion rings, Parker says that at Black Top, "we recommend using good-quality, pre-baked flour to make sure there is a strong and flavorful crunch."