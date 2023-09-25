Swap The Oil And Water With Coffee And Butter For More Robust Boxed Brownies

Sometimes you have a craving for brownies but don't want to make them from scratch — well, luckily, there are boxed brownies for that. Further, you can make those boxed brownies taste a little closer to the real thing with a couple of easy substitutions. Specifically, swap out oil and water for butter and coffee — the result will be a more robust, more flavorful batch of boxed brownies.

Most boxed brownie brands call for you to add oil and water to the premade brownie mix — for example, Ghiradelli's double chocolate brownie mix calls for ¼ cup water and ⅓ cup vegetable oil, as well as one egg. Swapping out the ingredients is easy: match the amount of water to coffee, and match the amount of oil to butter. With coffee instead of water, the brownies will taste even more chocolatey as the coffee enhances the flavors of chocolate, while the butter will make the brownies much richer and fudgier than the oil will. Additionally, instead of swapping water for coffee, you could also add instant espresso or instant coffee mix into the batter for the benefits of mixing coffee with chocolate.

Now that you know that just a couple of changes can make a huge difference in flavor, you're probably wondering what else you can do to make your boxed brownies taste even better — and we have other tips for you.