The Ideal Type Of Dairy To Use For Homemade Pumpkin Spice Creamer
Fall is in full swing, and you know what that means: it's pumpkin spice season! Warm to heat you up against the cold, sweet, and a bit spicy to kickstart your tastebuds for the day ahead, it's the perfect flavor for the season. But while most people will get their fill of pumpkin spice in cafes and coffee bars, have you ever considered making your own pumpkin spice creamer at home? Not only is it going to be cheaper, but you can also shuffle the ingredients around to get a creamer that imparts on your morning coffee the perfect taste suited to your preference.
Most recipes are very simple, typically requiring no more than five ingredients and just 15 minutes of your time to prepare a batch. However, in every recipe, there's one critical ingredient that you cannot skip out on: the cream base. It gives the creamer its texture and plays a crucial role in its taste.
"Classic" pumpkin spice creamer recipes will call for heavy cream, which will give the creamer a very nice texture and the best flavor thanks to its richness. But heavy cream isn't the only thing on the table. If you prefer the creamer to be a bit lighter and "milkier", you can use half-and-half or whole milk.
What kind of cream base to use if I'm lactose intolerant?
Although they provide the most "authentic" flavor, dairies aren't your only option if you want to make a pot of pumpkin spice creamer. You can easily swap it out for plant-based milk alternatives, such as coconut, almond, soy, or oat milk. However, the best options you have by far are soy or oat milk. Unlike some other options, they boast higher protein and fat levels, which means they'll froth up nicely when you whisk them, creating a beautiful, bubbly crown for your drink!
Of course, keep in mind that the taste of a dairy-free creamer will differ significantly from one made with dairy, especially if you opt for lighter, more watery options like almond milk. That's why some recipes suggest adding plant-based butter, like pumpkin or cashew butter. The extra fat and protein will thicken up the creamer, giving it a denser texture as if it's made from heavy cream.