The Ideal Type Of Dairy To Use For Homemade Pumpkin Spice Creamer

Fall is in full swing, and you know what that means: it's pumpkin spice season! Warm to heat you up against the cold, sweet, and a bit spicy to kickstart your tastebuds for the day ahead, it's the perfect flavor for the season. But while most people will get their fill of pumpkin spice in cafes and coffee bars, have you ever considered making your own pumpkin spice creamer at home? Not only is it going to be cheaper, but you can also shuffle the ingredients around to get a creamer that imparts on your morning coffee the perfect taste suited to your preference.

Most recipes are very simple, typically requiring no more than five ingredients and just 15 minutes of your time to prepare a batch. However, in every recipe, there's one critical ingredient that you cannot skip out on: the cream base. It gives the creamer its texture and plays a crucial role in its taste.

"Classic" pumpkin spice creamer recipes will call for heavy cream, which will give the creamer a very nice texture and the best flavor thanks to its richness. But heavy cream isn't the only thing on the table. If you prefer the creamer to be a bit lighter and "milkier", you can use half-and-half or whole milk.