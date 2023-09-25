The Unexpected Connection Between The Doctor Funk Cocktail And Treasure Island

We all love a good cleverly-named cocktail, such as the literary-themed The Great Gatsby or Tequila Mockingbird, but there's actually one alcoholic beverage that is directly tied to a well-known novel: the Doctor Funk.

In her book "Spirited: Cocktails from Around the World," author Adrienne Stillman details the origins of the Doctor Funk, which hails from Samoa (via Matador Network). True to its name, we have Dr. Bernard Funk to thank for this delicious drink option. Another thing we (indirectly) have Dr. Funk to thank for? The adventure novel, "Treasure Island" — Funk was the personal doctor of the famous book's author, Robert Louis Stevenson. So, had Funk not been there to see to Stevenson's ailments, we may have never gotten "Treasure Island." Or, Stevenson would've just consulted another doctor, but, at the very least, this cocktail wouldn't have an interesting literary story attached to it, anyway.

However, the Doctor Funk recipe that we know today — with rum as one of the key ingredients — isn't actually what Funk created. His version didn't have any rum in it, just absinthe, lemon juice, lime juice, Grenadine, and club soda. The rum came later, cementing the drink as the tiki cocktail we know and love today.