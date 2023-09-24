Nadiya Hussain Adds Crunch To Frittatas With A Potato Chip Swap

If you're looking for a way to change up your go-to frittata recipe, then you'll want to pay attention to the crunchy addition that television chef and author Nadiya Hussain adds to hers.

During a September 2023 interview with Tasting Table, Hussain let us in on a little secret: Sometimes she adds potato chips to frittatas. It's certainly not unusual to find potatoes in a frittata — after all, tatties and eggs are two breakfast staples — but not everyone would think to add the fried snack version of potatoes. But when you stop to think, they actually make adding potatoes to a frittata far more convenient.

Hussain said, "If I'm out [of] potatoes, I use potato chips, because they're already thinly sliced. I mix them with eggs and spring onions and coriander or chili, whatever I've got in the house, a bit of cheese, mix in my crisps, chips, and then fry it in a pan with some oil, and you've got an instant frittata." It's certainly an intriguing idea — but what kind of potato chips should we use?