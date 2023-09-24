Cook Cooking Tips

Spicy Jarred Peppers Will Give Your Potato Salad An Instant Flavor Kick

potato salad with peppers From_my_point_of_view/Getty Images
By John Tolley

Potato salad has long been a favorite at gatherings, picnics, and family dinners. Its creamy texture and hearty nature, consisting of potatoes, mayonnaise, crunchy vegetables, and herbs, make it a comforting choice, but it can fall a little flat in the flavor department at times. Traditional potato salad tends to offer a one-dimensional taste, leaving the palate craving something more exciting. Thankfully, there is a simple and effective solution to elevate your potato salad to new heights of taste and dimension: jarred peppers.

Jarred peppers, typically pickled and varying in spice levels, introduce flavor notes not conventionally associated with potato salad. The infusion of these spicy peppers brings a delightful zing and a subtle heat that can transform the dish from ordinary to extraordinary. Whether you're a spice enthusiast or just seeking a flavor boost, jarred peppers are the key to unlocking the hidden potential of your potato salad.

Pickled pepper options

pickled jalapenos Jiri Hera/Shutterstock

When it comes to jarred peppers, the options are aplenty, each bringing its own unique characteristics to the table. Pickled jalapeños, for instance, bring a powerful acidic bite and a good amount of heat to the potato salad. The marriage of creamy potatoes and the spicy, tangy jalapeños is a match made in culinary heaven, creating a harmonious balance of flavors.

On the other hand, if you prefer a milder option, jarred pimientos or roasted red peppers could be your go-to choice. These peppers offer less acidity and heat, but they bring a natural sweetness that complements the potatoes beautifully. Their tender, sometimes smoky essence provides a delightful contrast to the creamy base of the potato salad, enhancing its overall appeal.

For those who crave a bit of crunch and tangy bite, banana peppers are an excellent addition. Their vibrant yellow color and mild heat infuse the salad with a lively character, providing that sought-after texture and a burst of flavor in every bite.

If it is the tang without the bite of peppers you're going for, turn to other pickles. A briny, salty, and — importantly — crunchy cucumber pickle will scratch much the same itch without any scorching heat. But don't feel beholden to cucumber pickles; pickled green beans can add vibrant color and crunch and pickled garlic can add a pungent note.

