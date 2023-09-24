Capunti Is The Pasta Shape Built To Hold Sauce
It has been estimated that there are about 350 unique types of pasta in the world, which is fortunate since not every pasta shape works for every dish. Longer pastas like spaghetti and fettuccine pair nicely with lighter accouterments like pesto and roasted vegetables, while tiny shapes like orzo and stelline are well-suited for use in soups. If you are a fan of flavorful, hearty sauces, there are a few pasta shapes that would be appropriate, but none are as specifically made to hold as much sauce as capunti pasta.
Capunti hails from the Apulia region of Italy and is recognizable for its canoe or peapod-like shape. Each handmade piece features three divots that are included for the explicit purpose of scooping up sauce. This makes capunti the perfect pasta choice for any thick, chunky sauce like Bolognese or ragu. Unlike other types of pasta, the recipe for capunti doesn't require eggs or a pasta maker — just flour, water, and a bit of technique. That means, with some practice, it can be very easy to make this unique pasta at home.
How to make capunti
Start by pouring either three cups of semolina flour — or a cup of semolina and two cups of 00 pasta flour — onto a wooden surface. Form a mound with a hole in the middle, to which you should add a cup of warm water. Using a fork, begin slowly mixing together the edge where the flour and water meet until you are able to mix in the rest of the flour without making a mess. When the dough starts to take shape, use your hands to knead it for about 10 minutes, cover it with plastic wrap, and let it sit out for half an hour.
To shape the pasta, take a chunk of the dough and roll it into a thin rope. Use a small knife to cut off a two-inch piece. Then, gently press your middle three fingers into the rope, and pull it towards you to create capunti's signature divots before squeezing close both ends of the pasta. Once you have a serving's worth of capunti, boil the pieces in water for about nine minutes and serve them with your favorite heavy sauce. This unique pasta is bound to be satisfying to the last bite.