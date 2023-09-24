Capunti Is The Pasta Shape Built To Hold Sauce

It has been estimated that there are about 350 unique types of pasta in the world, which is fortunate since not every pasta shape works for every dish. Longer pastas like spaghetti and fettuccine pair nicely with lighter accouterments like pesto and roasted vegetables, while tiny shapes like orzo and stelline are well-suited for use in soups. If you are a fan of flavorful, hearty sauces, there are a few pasta shapes that would be appropriate, but none are as specifically made to hold as much sauce as capunti pasta.

Capunti hails from the Apulia region of Italy and is recognizable for its canoe or peapod-like shape. Each handmade piece features three divots that are included for the explicit purpose of scooping up sauce. This makes capunti the perfect pasta choice for any thick, chunky sauce like Bolognese or ragu. Unlike other types of pasta, the recipe for capunti doesn't require eggs or a pasta maker — just flour, water, and a bit of technique. That means, with some practice, it can be very easy to make this unique pasta at home.