The Clever Butter Trick That Makes Pouring Dairy Products Mess Free
If you're a coffee lover who enjoys a delicious splash of creamer in their morning cup of joe, you may be niggled by the minor but messy problem of dripping dairy products making a mess in your kitchen. The next time you're about to make a milky latte or flat white at home, we've got a great tip to minimize that mess: apply a touch of butter to the lip of your creamer jug. This great tip works for when you're making a cup of regular java, a fruity cocktail, or an iced soda, as well as any other drinks and recipes that feature dairy products.
The trick is to rub a thin smear of butter on the spout of your creamer jug to catch any excess drips, which can often occur when pouring thicker liquids that have a drippy consistency. Use your finger to spread the butter along the lip and just underneath it, taking care to take the fat up and over the tapered tip. Avoid being heavy-handed with the coating to make sure it doesn't fall into your coffee or mixing bowl as you pour. You can employ this same trick to butter the lip of creamer jugs, smaller pitchers, or measuring containers that you've stored home-made creamer in, too.
Why does applying butter work?
This technique works because the thick, waxy quality of the butter acts as an invisible film that encourages the dairy product to pour out freely, preventing any unwanted, messy dribbles. Butter is hydrophobic (it repels water) and, therefore, prevents the liquids in the jug or container from trickling straight down the spout. Instead, the dairy product flows fluidly over the lip and into your coffee. And because you've used only the thinnest smearing, it won't affect the flavor of your drink or the taste or texture of your recipe even if a little bit does get in there.
This hack also works when it comes to cooking with kids who are keen to get hands-on in the kitchen. Applying a touch of butter to jugs and lipped measuring cups in advance of a baking session with little ones reduces splashes and spills on the countertop when they're helping to pour heavy cream into batters or top baked potatoes with thinned sour cream. Decanting the dairy into a smaller, lipped vessel first means preschoolers can lift them easily without making a mess too. So, if you're a java fan who enjoys a mess-free coffee-making and baking experience with kids, bust out some butter from the fridge to minimize those annoying spills, drips, and trickles that end up on your cooking surfaces, tablecloth, or floor.