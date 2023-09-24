The Clever Butter Trick That Makes Pouring Dairy Products Mess Free

If you're a coffee lover who enjoys a delicious splash of creamer in their morning cup of joe, you may be niggled by the minor but messy problem of dripping dairy products making a mess in your kitchen. The next time you're about to make a milky latte or flat white at home, we've got a great tip to minimize that mess: apply a touch of butter to the lip of your creamer jug. This great tip works for when you're making a cup of regular java, a fruity cocktail, or an iced soda, as well as any other drinks and recipes that feature dairy products.

The trick is to rub a thin smear of butter on the spout of your creamer jug to catch any excess drips, which can often occur when pouring thicker liquids that have a drippy consistency. Use your finger to spread the butter along the lip and just underneath it, taking care to take the fat up and over the tapered tip. Avoid being heavy-handed with the coating to make sure it doesn't fall into your coffee or mixing bowl as you pour. You can employ this same trick to butter the lip of creamer jugs, smaller pitchers, or measuring containers that you've stored home-made creamer in, too.