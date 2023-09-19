Pringles Is Selling Caviar Pairing Kits For A Limited Time
If you've ever pondered what snack would perfectly bridge the gap between the casual and the opulent, ponder no more. Pringles has partnered with The Caviar Co. to launch their exquisite "Crisps and Caviar Collection," a limited-edition kit that fuses luxury with everyday snacking. Prepare to keep your pinkies up. The collaboration was born from a social media phenomenon — specifically, the over 10 billion views this snack pairing has garnered on TikTok. Pringles and The Caviar Co. have capitalized on this unprecedented social media attention and tapped into a seemingly irresistible trend, catering to the curious and connoisseur.
In a press release, Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, quipped, "From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar — and in true Pringles fashion, we're satisfying the caviar-curious. Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a Pringles tasting experience unlike one you've ever had before."
This fancy-meets-everyday collaboration offers three black-boxed kits, ranging in price from $49 to $140. Each kit comes with a gold collectible caviar keychain to open caviar tins, two golden spoons for a touch of bougie, and one to three tubes of Pringles.
The 'high-low snack' the world didn't know it needed
The "Crisps and Caviar Collection," available now on The Caviar Co's official website, offers three uniquely curated kits. The Pringles x The Caviar Co. Smoky Shores ($49) pairs Sour Cream & Onion Pringles with The Caviar Co.'s Smoked Trout Roe. The Pringles x The Caviar Co. Salt of The Sea ($110) pairs Pringles Original with buttery Classic White Sturgeon Caviar. Both these kits come with rich crème fraîche. Finally, the Pringles x The Caviar Co. "Crisps and Caviar" Flight ($140) comes with three Pringles flavors (Original, Sour Cream & Onion, and BBQ) and both the White Sturgeon Caviar and Smoked Trout Roe.
Petra Higby, chief executive officer and founder of The Caviar Co. noted that, "Pringles and caviar are the high-low snack the world didn't know we needed ... We expertly paired our high-quality, sustainably sourced caviar and roe with Pringles flavors that complement each other in taste, aroma and texture."
While this trend-driven is a creative expression of food culture in our digital age, it also reflects a form of brand capitalization on social media trends that may seem out of touch in a broader global context. The notion of making caviar "approachable" by pairing it with Pringles overlooks even basic sustenance remains out of reach for millions worldwide. For many in the U.S., even a tube of Pringles could be considered a luxury.