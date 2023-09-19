Pringles Is Selling Caviar Pairing Kits For A Limited Time

If you've ever pondered what snack would perfectly bridge the gap between the casual and the opulent, ponder no more. Pringles has partnered with The Caviar Co. to launch their exquisite "Crisps and Caviar Collection," a limited-edition kit that fuses luxury with everyday snacking. Prepare to keep your pinkies up. The collaboration was born from a social media phenomenon — specifically, the over 10 billion views this snack pairing has garnered on TikTok. Pringles and The Caviar Co. have capitalized on this unprecedented social media attention and tapped into a seemingly irresistible trend, catering to the curious and connoisseur.

In a press release, Mauricio Jenkins, U.S. marketing lead for Pringles, quipped, "From TikTok reviews to reality TV housewives, the nation is craving Pringles and caviar — and in true Pringles fashion, we're satisfying the caviar-curious. Our partnership with The Caviar Co. not only embraces the trending snacking behavior in an approachable manner, but expertly curates our beloved crisp flavors with this seafood delicacy for a Pringles tasting experience unlike one you've ever had before."

This fancy-meets-everyday collaboration offers three black-boxed kits, ranging in price from $49 to $140. Each kit comes with a gold collectible caviar keychain to open caviar tins, two golden spoons for a touch of bougie, and one to three tubes of Pringles.