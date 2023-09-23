For Unbelievably Tangy Grits, Cook Them In Buttermilk

Ah, grits, the Southern culinary cornerstone that has graced breakfast tables for generations. But what if we told you that there's a secret to elevating these humble ground kernels to a whole new level of tangy delight? By augmenting the cooking liquid used to make your grits with buttermilk, you give them added depth and dimension.

Grits, of course, are made from ground, dried corn. They can be either white or yellow, depending on the type of corn used, and they have a neutral to sweet and earthy flavor, making them a versatile canvas for a variety of flavors. Buttermilk, on the other hand, is a slightly acidic, fermented liquid made from milk. Though the term once referred what was left over after churning butter, this isn't the case anymore. Buttermilk has a zesty tang that's perfect for baking, marinating, and enhancing the creaminess of grits.

One important thing to keep in mind is that you do not want to exclusively use buttermilk in your grits, which would result in a dish that is too sour. That said, the beauty of this dish lies in its versatility. Say you're looking for a more savory twist. Try adding a bit of stock to your buttermilk grits. Or, consider mixing in some cream. This addition transforms your buttermilk grits into a velvety side dish that pairs perfectly with a range of main courses.