The Reason A Thermometer Is Still Useful When Air Frying Foods
Air fryers have taken over the world of home cooking in the past few years, and have been endlessly heralded for their versatility and convenience. The appliance's ability to cook everything from french fries to roast beef makes it a go-to for home chefs, but as useful as air fryers are, they can't do everything. For instance, these machines can't actually tell you when something is fully cooked, which is why you should still use a food thermometer to ensure food safety.
The outside of a cut of beef or chicken may look safe to eat after some browning occurs in the air fryer, but just as with food cooked in the oven or on the stove, the only way to be sure is to check with a food thermometer. When cooking food like meat, poultry, and seafood, it is vital that everything reaches a proper internal temperature to eradicate any harmful bacteria that may cause you to contract a foodborne illness. Raw meat may contain Salmonella or E. coli bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning and painful symptoms like nausea, fevers, or worse.
How to use a food thermometer
To check the internal temperature of your food, press the stem of the food thermometer into the thickest part of whatever you're cooking. Different foods need to reach different temperatures in order to be considered safe to eat, but in general red meats, roasts, and seafood need to reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit; chopped or ground beef or pork needs to reach 160 degrees; and poultry needs to reach 165 degrees.
Using a food thermometer can also check that any food, including produce, will have the most delicious results after being cooked. For example, if you're using your air fryer to bake a potato, aim for an internal temperature of about 210 degrees Fahrenheit for a final result that is tender without being overdone.
There's no question that the endless uses of air fryers make them a great asset to any kitchen. However, like any appliance, they require monitoring to make sure they're getting the job done. Utilizing a food thermometer is an easy way to ensure your air fried food is ready inside and out.