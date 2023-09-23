The Reason A Thermometer Is Still Useful When Air Frying Foods

Air fryers have taken over the world of home cooking in the past few years, and have been endlessly heralded for their versatility and convenience. The appliance's ability to cook everything from french fries to roast beef makes it a go-to for home chefs, but as useful as air fryers are, they can't do everything. For instance, these machines can't actually tell you when something is fully cooked, which is why you should still use a food thermometer to ensure food safety.

The outside of a cut of beef or chicken may look safe to eat after some browning occurs in the air fryer, but just as with food cooked in the oven or on the stove, the only way to be sure is to check with a food thermometer. When cooking food like meat, poultry, and seafood, it is vital that everything reaches a proper internal temperature to eradicate any harmful bacteria that may cause you to contract a foodborne illness. Raw meat may contain Salmonella or E. coli bacteria, which can lead to food poisoning and painful symptoms like nausea, fevers, or worse.