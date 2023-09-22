Add Some Zing To Basic Patty Melts With Canned Jalapeños
When it comes to classic comfort food, few dishes rival the patty melt. As delightful as it may be, though, the patty melt has often left flavor enthusiasts yearning for something more. Enter the humble pickled jalapeño — a game-changer that effortlessly elevates this beloved sandwich.
Picture a patty melt: a juicy beef patty tucked between slices of buttery, golden-grilled bread, oozing with melty cheese and sweet caramelized onions. It's a beautiful chimera of a burger and a grilled cheese sandwich, an ode to richness and heartiness. But therein lies its paradox, as all that meaty, cheesy goodness can sometimes lack the zesty, acidic balance that transforms a good dish into an unforgettable one. While pickles of the more ordinary sort can certainly provide this, sometimes a bit of spice is quite nice. That's where canned pickled jalapeños come in.
Pickled jalapeños bring the perfect blend of spice and tanginess to the party, adding depth and dimension to every bite. These vibrant green gems are like culinary fireworks, creating an explosion of flavor that complements the savory patty and creamy cheese with finesse.
How to add canned jalapeños to your patty melt
Now, let's talk about technique. The keys are timing and placement. You don't want to throw them into the patty before or while it's cooking, as they might lose their vibrant crunch. Instead, here's the secret: Add those canned pickled jalapeños after you've cooked your burger but before you start griddling your melt. Once your juicy patty is cooked to perfection, place a generous helping of pickled jalapeños on top. Their acidity and heat will mix seamlessly with the cheese as it melts, infusing every nook and cranny of your patty melt with their unique flavor profile. The result? A symphony of textures and tastes that will have your taste buds dancing.
Of course, while pickled jalapeños are a star in their own right, there's room for creativity. If you're looking for a milder option, consider pickled red onions; they provide a sweet and tangy contrast. If you're feeling adventurous, but just love a regular pickle on your burgers and patty melts, spicy cucumber pickles can bring a refreshing kick. And for those who crave serious heat, give pickled serranos a spin. Found alongside other Mexican condiments in most grocery stores' international section, these fiery peppers will take your sandwich to a whole new level of spiciness.