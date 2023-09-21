The Underrated Cuts Of Meat We Should Be Grilling More, According To Sunny Anderson - Exclusive
The next time you're considering cuts for a barbecue, don't be afraid to grill outside your comfort zone, says Sunny Anderson. Not to knock pork chops, ribs, ribeyes, tenderloin, and hamburgers, but the "BBQ Brawl" host is here to remind you that other cuts are equally appetizing when cooked over coals until smoky and succulent.
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Anderson urged us to try thinner cuts of meat which are underrated and totally grill-worthy. The Food Network celeb explained, "Thin cuts of meat, even the flank steak ... people don't grill it because they're afraid of ruining it. And you can overcook it; if you don't slice it right, it's not going to be tender. Some of those cuts of beef are undercooked or underutilized at the grill."
When you do venture into the world of thin cuts, brush up on the art of the marinade. As the BBQ enthusiast once taught Rachael Ray, Anderson is a fan of prepping her flank steaks in a chimichurri-like green sauce, made of parsley, cilantro, garlic, onions, and Hungarian hot paprika.
The white meat Sunny Anderson thinks you should be grilling more
But lean beef isn't all that should be on the menu. Anderson thinks we're not giving whole birds enough time to shine, either. "People need to be grilling whole chickens," she told us flatly. "Throw it on a can of beer, you could do beer can chicken, or you could rotisserie it on the grill, or you could spatchcock it and butterfly it."
Anderson's citrus can chicken recipe that she shared with Food Network calls not just for keeping the cavity moist with a malty lemon-lime drink but also for glazing the bird as it grills (at around 325 degrees Fahrenheit) with a mix of honey, Worcestershire sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice, thyme, and lemon-lime malt beverage. But if you prefer your chicken with savory and spicy profiles, try Tasting Table's beer can chicken with a za'atar spice rub. Just remember to pat your chicken dry before you grill it and to let it rest after the bird comes off the grill for 15 minutes before cutting and serving.