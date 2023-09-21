The Underrated Cuts Of Meat We Should Be Grilling More, According To Sunny Anderson - Exclusive

The next time you're considering cuts for a barbecue, don't be afraid to grill outside your comfort zone, says Sunny Anderson. Not to knock pork chops, ribs, ribeyes, tenderloin, and hamburgers, but the "BBQ Brawl" host is here to remind you that other cuts are equally appetizing when cooked over coals until smoky and succulent.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Anderson urged us to try thinner cuts of meat which are underrated and totally grill-worthy. The Food Network celeb explained, "Thin cuts of meat, even the flank steak ... people don't grill it because they're afraid of ruining it. And you can overcook it; if you don't slice it right, it's not going to be tender. Some of those cuts of beef are undercooked or underutilized at the grill."

When you do venture into the world of thin cuts, brush up on the art of the marinade. As the BBQ enthusiast once taught Rachael Ray, Anderson is a fan of prepping her flank steaks in a chimichurri-like green sauce, made of parsley, cilantro, garlic, onions, and Hungarian hot paprika.