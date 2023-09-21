Fold Deli Meat Around Slippery Ingredients For A Neater Sandwich

Assembling the perfect sandwich is a tall task, and while what qualifies as "perfect" differs from person to person, we can all agree that a few things hinder the sandwich-eating experience. If you've ever bitten into a sandwich only to have half of the fixings fall out the other side, you know what a problem slippery ingredients can present. Luckily, this issue can be combated with some strategically arranged deli meat.

The next time you put together a sandwich with slippery ingredients that tend to have a mind of their own, like tomatoes, cucumbers, or pickles, consider wrapping them in deli meat to keep everything in place. You can do this by tucking the sides of the meat over the pesky topping and then placing it on the bread. The goal is to create a pocket so that when you chow down on your sandwich, the meat stops any wandering ingredients from sliding around and making a mess. Doing so will also help to keep your bread from absorbing the liquid from food like tomatoes, improving the overall structural stability of your sandwich.