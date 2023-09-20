It's Best To Wait On Adding Veggies To Freezer Sandwiches

Taking an hour to make and freeze a bunch of sandwiches is an easy way to have meals prepared for the rest of the week. Most sandwich ingredients, like meat and cheese, freeze and defrost well, but unfortunately that's not the case for every topping. Vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, and the like can become soggy and wilted after being frozen and then defrosted, so for the best experience, you should keep them fresh and add them after the rest of your sandwich has thawed out.

The best way to defrost a frozen sandwich is to set it in the refrigerator overnight. Once your sandwich is ready to eat, pull it out of the fridge along with your vegetables. Adding veggies to your defrosted sandwich will ensure that they remain crisp. If your plan for frozen sammies involves taking them to work or on-the-go, consider bringing your vegetables along in a separate container so they can remain at peak freshness. This will also be helpful if you're in a hurry and don't have time to let the sandwich defrost overnight. By the time you get to where you're going, the sandwich should be thawed enough to eat, and you will still have fresh, crunchy vegetables.