The Underground Artichoke Parm That's Become A Brooklyn Staple

When reporter Katie Honan from The City discovered an artichoke parmesan sandwich in Brooklyn, she spent a year learning more about the sandwich and wrote an article about the hero for Bon Appétit. Her writing unleashed a flurry of business, and additional reporters and foodies flocked to the deli to experience the sandwich for themselves.

Located in Brooklyn's Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Mama Louisa's Hero Shoppe is making sandwiches that customers will stand in line for. Edga Luinavictoria, the deli's owner, once sold 400 orders of the artichoke parm sandwich in a day. What exactly goes into the sandwich remains a mystery, however, and the family-run establishment has tight-lipped about the recipe since the 1950s.

Served on Italian bread and slathered in sauce, the artichoke parm sandwich had been on the menu for years before it picked up a devoted following of fans. While marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese are commonly served between Italian bread, roasted artichoke hearts and scrambled eggs are not as easily found on menus. The result is a tangy, creamy flavor combination framed by pillowy-soft bread that is toasted to perfection. "We can't wait to go back," one Instagram user gushed. To WNYC, Honan surmised that scrambled eggs give the artichoke a chewy texture and help build the creamy, satisfying sandwich, offering a lighter lunch option for those not quite ready to stomach a meatier dish.