Why The Word 'Pickle' Is Missing From Many Popular Brands' Labels

Whether they are piled onto a burger, incorporated into a tuna salad, deep fried, or served alongside a pickleback shot, pickles bring a satisfying crunch and unique taste to any meal. If you regularly shop for jars of pickles, you may have noticed something strange in the way these preserved snacks are marketed: Many brands actually omit the word "pickle" from the packaging. While it might sound like the beginning of a grand conspiracy, the reasoning behind this is fairly straightforward. As it turns out, pickles are simply unmistakable.

The next time you are perusing the pickle aisle at your local grocery store, take a close look at the labels. Across brands, the labels may describe the flavor and preparation of the pickles inside (spears, chips, etc.) but never actually confirm that the contents are indeed pickles. In general, it seems that it has to do with making the most of the space on the label. When speaking to Today, a Mt. Olive spokesperson said, "Consumers can see that the jar contains pickles. ... Consequently, we use the front label to focus on the variety — the cut and flavor — of the pickle." This is a practice the brand has been employing since the '50s.