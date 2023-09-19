Chinese Scallion Oil Is The Mother Sauce You Need To Know

Scallions: You may love them or hate them, but they have more to offer than just being thinly sliced and used as a garnish. Not that there's anything wrong with that — think of the way their subtle allium punch and thin crunch can accent a plate of noodles or brighten a plate of grilled meat. Now imagine if you could harness their characteristics, accent them, and take them to new heights. Luckily, there is already an ingredient that does that — a cherished member of the Chinese culinary pantheon that is easy to make and forms the basis for a range of other sauces. For all these reasons, humble scallion oil should be in your repertoire.

This seemingly simple condiment conceals a world of flavors within its unassuming green depths — the alchemy of the subtle allium and neutral oil unlocks and transports flavors across the palate. Unlike infusions such as herb oils, scallion oil is steeped, which coaxes out of the thin bulb a mild, pleasant sweetness and nuttiness not found in raw scallions. By the same turn, any harsh notes from the scallion are tempered into an oil that is mellow yet vibrant, making it a solid choice whether you need a flavorful cooking oil or you're whipping up a batch of your favorite Chinese-inspired sauces.