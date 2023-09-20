Upgrade Your Air Fryer S'mores With A Cookie Dough Topping

You can upgrade your s'mores in a multitude of ways, whether you switch up your chocolate, use Nutella, or swap out the campfire for the air fryer. In making s'mores this latter way, you leave the door open for all kinds of innovative opportunities, beginning with your graham crackers. Graham crackers are certainly the most traditional way to sandwich summer's favorite dessert, but they often prove delicate and crumbly — and not always the ideal topping. So, if you've ever wanted to upgrade air-fried s'mores, forgo the top graham cracker in favor of cookie dough.

This idea, which has been popularized thanks to TikTok, uses raw cookie dough to finish off a tried-and-true s'more. You assemble your dessert as you normally would, with a graham cracker base and marshmallow and chocolate interior. However, when the time comes to top the marshmallow, you use smushed cookie dough as your treat's roof. From there, pop the concoction in the air fryer, and let the s'more work its magic.

Given the complementary flavors of cookie dough, chocolate, marshmallows, and graham crackers, this combination is genius — and presents ample opportunities for further innovation.