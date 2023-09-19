How To Prevent Your Jell-O Shots From Looking Cloudy

Another way to prevent air bubbles is by pouring the Jell-O mixture into plastic cups or shot glasses slowly, as a rapid pour can lead to a certain amount of effervescence. After using these tips, if you still notice bubbles in your shot, give it a few taps on the counter to make the bubbles rise to the top, then use a fork tine, toothpick, or (for glass) a quick pass worth a hand torch to pop them.

Another problem associated with Jell-O shots is that they can be difficult to drink. There are a couple of methods to combat this issue: the first is to spray neutral cooking oil onto a paper towel and apply an extremely light coating to the inside of your drink containers. Or, if you are serving your shots out of plastic cups with lids, you can store them upside down in the fridge as they set. This way, the shot itself will be at the top of the cup and more accessible. If you go this route, you should also keep the shots in a large storage bin in case of leaks.

At the end of the day, a cloudy Jell-O shot will still be delicious, but taking the time to make them crystal clear will show your party guests how much you care. By being gentle with your whisking, you'll have a batch of shots that look as good as they taste.