Blend Up Coffee Beans For Cold Brew Concentrate In A Flash

Coffee is the essential first step of the day for many, but no longer does this only look like a hot cup of joe. The craze for cold brew coffee is still on the rise, with increasingly more of us choosing to begin our days with our caffeine on ice. Storebought cold brew options from concentrate are plentiful, and all of the major coffee chains offer countless cold drink concoctions. But, the cost of getting your daily fix can add up quickly, and at-home coffee makers can be pricy investments that take up precious counter space.

The good news is, there's another option; one so simple and obvious you may have overlooked it. Thankfully, it's an option that requires exactly zero pieces of expensive equipment or complex, bougie steps. Simply blend your favorite coffee beans in a standard blender, add the ground-up result to a mason jar with some water, and let the jar steep in the fridge overnight. With just some beans, a container, water, and a cheap filtration method like a strainer or cheesecloth, an always-on-tap supply of cold brew is yours. The trickiest step here is just having the forethought and patience to prepare it ahead of time.