Noksu Is NYC's Most Unique Underground Dining Experience

Sometimes the most unique dining spaces are hidden in plain sight. Such is the case with Nōksu, one of New York City's newest, and perhaps most unique, underground dining experiences. Set to open September 21, Nōksu is the brainchild of Bobby Kwak and Joseph Ko. The two veterans of the NYC bar, lounge, and nightclub scene opened Baekjeong — one of the late Anthony Bourdain's favorite haunts for Korean barbecue — back in 2015. Their latest venture, Nōksu, is located just a block from Baekjeong, but finding it might be a challenge. That's because the entrance is located underground — as in under the ground. In an interesting twist, the business partners are opening a Korean-influenced, fine-dining restaurant inside an NYC subway station. Sounds like a bit of a reach, but once you know the backstory, it all makes sense.

Long before the pandemic shut down the world, Kwak was living in New York's Little Italy neighborhood while traveling back and forth to Koreatown via the subway. He noticed a barbershop and newspaper stand at the 34th Street-Herald Square station, but didn't think much of it at first. Then he saw "Jiro Dreams of Sushi," a documentary about a real-life Michelin-star sushi master chef who opened a 10-seat sushi-only restaurant in a Tokyo subway station. The seed of an idea began to take root. What if the barbershop/newsstand space was for rent? Maybe he and Ko could do something similar at the Herald Square station. Then the pandemic hit.