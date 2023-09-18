A Ramen Packet Is The Unexpected Ingredient Your Popcorn Needs

To those who have never had it before, instant ramen may sound like it would be nothing more than a pared-down version of the Japanese soup. However, anyone who has tried it, knows that instant ramen can be incredibly tasty, particularly with a few fresh additions. Much of that tastiness is thanks to the packet of seasoning that comes with the dried noodles. This little sachet is full of umami flavor, which can be added to many more foods besides ramen noodles. For example, sprinkling ramen seasoning over popcorn is a surefire way to take your snacking to the next level.

The savory, delicious taste of ramen seasoning is due to the long and varied list of spices it is composed of. Recipes differ between brands, but you can generally expect one of these packets to contain garlic and onion powder, paprika, red pepper, and MSG, which is what gives it that umami kick. As you might imagine, topping your popcorn with all those seasonings adds loads of flavor. It's also very easy to make — just put your popcorn in a large bowl, add the ramen seasoning, give everything a good mix to make sure each popcorn piece is evenly coated, and enjoy. An alternative method is to add the packet contents to a little melted butter and shake that in.