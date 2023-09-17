The Fun Way To Customize A Clam Boil For All Your Party Guests

To all the New Englanders out there who have ever participated in a proper, Portuguese-style clam boil, this one is for you. A proper clam boil is nothing short of a masterpiece of culinary theatre. The steam billowing from an enormous pot to reveal brilliant red potatoes, corn on the cob, linguica sausages, soft onions, and pounds upon pounds of littleneck clams is enough to make anyone go: "Wow!" However, despite the inherent theatricality of a traditional clam boil, there are certain drawbacks that could make you think twice before making one for a party.

While a clam boil is, in essence, an easy-to-put-together one-pot meal, having that giant stockpot bubbling away on the stove is going to heat up your kitchen really fast. And with guests crowding in, it may start to feel like you're working a shift as a line cook as opposed to hosting a casual party. One solution is to go to the beach, dig a hole, heat up some stones, and cook everything between seaweed layers. Though this method is beautifully old-school, it is not always feasible.

Instead, you might want to consider the fun alternative of a customizable clam boil. Essentially, you divvy up the ingredients, use smaller cooking vessels, and move the proceedings outside to the grill. It will make your hosting duties much easier and really get your party guests involved in the clam-boiling process.