The Simple Potato Swap For Equally Rich Vichyssoise

Whether served hot for a fall dinner or cold on a blazing summer day, vichyssoise is a hearty, comforting soup that combines filling, starchy potatoes, pungent leeks, and silky cream. But, as those with a culinary inclination know, ingredient lists are often mere suggestions, and recipes are open for interpretation. Vichyssoise leaves ample room for chefs and home cooks to put their own stamp on the dish. One potentially surprising element that can be changed up is the potato, which some regard as sacrosanct. Just as it makes a fine stand-in for mashed potatoes, so too can cauliflower make for a vichyssoise that is every bit as delicious.

Cauliflower is one of the sturdier brassicas, boasting dense florets, stems, and stalks that are bursting with a unique and subtle flavor. It can, of course, be prepared in a variety of ways, from roasting to sautéing. Cauliflower can also be boiled, steamed, or even microwaved to soften it before being pureed with butter and milk or cream to create a lovely riff on classic mashed potatoes, which isn't too far off from vichyssoise.

To start, butter-sautéed leeks and cauliflower are braised gently in stock before being pureed until smooth. Then, cream is drizzled in to create a sumptuous soup. Interpretation is welcome here, too. Feel free to add herbs, aromatics, and wine. If desired, you can make the dish vegan by subbing in olive oil, vegetable stock, and non-dairy milk. The results will still impress.