Tokyo's Restaurant Of Mistaken Orders Has A Unique And Heartwarming Mission

Oguni says many are uninformed about the realities of life for those dealing with dementia and tend to underestimate how capable those living with the condition are. Naturally, he didn't want folks to get the wrong impression about what he was trying to achieve and worked to allay concerns some might've had about workers being exploited, but by all accounts, the vibe in the place is overwhelmingly positive. Since the restaurant's inception in 2017, the experience of working there has afforded its employees a sense of independence and fulfillment, while patrons are delighted and inspired (sometimes moved to tears) by their experience with the staff.

Only 37% of orders at The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders are actually incorrect, and when they are, it is treated as a cause for laughter and celebration. The spirit of The Restaurant of Mistaken Orders speaks to the Japanese concept of kintsugi, in which broken pottery is repaired with gold to not only define but beautify its fractures. Philosophically, kintsugi celebrates the history of an object by artfully emphasizing its imperfections rather than treating them as a reason for it to be discarded. "Dementia is not what a person is, but just part of who they are," Oguni writes on the restaurant's website. "The change will not come from them, it must come from society. By cultivating tolerance, almost anything can be solved."